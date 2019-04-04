When Cruising is more than Cruising –– Here she blows!

Member Roger Fox gave the third episode of his talks on the subject of cruising. In the first he had concentrated on the inclusivity of cruising sighting that, not only do you get a luxury room on a ship and more food than you can possibly eat or think, but the surroundings are first class, the entertainment is world class so that the terrific stops become almost an afterthought.

He did give a tongue in cheek warning that cruising can be addictive and had a clear example to prove it!

During what he calls his honeymoon phase Roger was amazed at this concept and the extraordinary value of it. If you liked that surf and turf meal because it was so grand … then get another one. Wonderful clams! New England clam chowder was served one night and Roger’s raving about it not only got him another that night but the waiter held back an additional cup for the next night when it was not on the menu. Such is the service that goes with everything on the cruise.

So what is the secret to the great success of cruising and its exponential rise in the holiday market? Roger posed his theory on this. As transportation a ship is a very hefty mode. This was explained by comparing an Airbus 380, the largest passenger plane flying, with an average size cruise liner. The plane weighed in at a mere 510 tons compared to the ships weight of 91,000 tons or the equivalent of 178 A380s. That is a staggering, mind-blowing difference.

Thought of as a city, the ship is complete but very compact. Compare Bangkok at a bulging 1569 sq km with the ship’s 300 meter length, 50 meter width and 13 deck heights (only about 1/5th of a sq km!). But everything is there with walking or elevator length. The key to any city and the ability to navigate it is access. A ship has that in spades, but most would agree who have been there, Bangkok does not. Even though the BTS and MRT try, Bangkok is just too big.

To illustrate this important concept, Roger talked about his previous weekend’s trip to BKK for the Whiffenpoofs concert at the Sukesol hotel. Leaving on Friday AM and returning Sat PM, he spent 32 hours away from home, spent $82, took 4 baht bus rides, 2 long bus rides, 8 train rides in town, climbed a lot of steps, walked a lot, ate 5 so-so meals but, and here is the main point, he left his senior (therefore half price) MRT card at home. By the time he realized this he was on the bus to BKK and there was no returning to get it.

“Forgot my glasses once on a ship at dinner, so I excused myself for the 10 minute round trip walk back to my cabin to retrieve them, then on with the night! After dinner a 10 minute leisurely walk to the evening show, and after that to another entertainment venue. Access is the key, and if after a torrid day of activities on board I want to take a break … a five minute walk back to my room to lie back on my pillow top mattress, which has been made up since breakfast and will be again in the evening, then I can do it,” Roger says.

Roger continued by highlighting three special cruises he had experienced: snorkeling at St Thomas, Nagasaki (as an example of a ship stopping right in town – walk off the ship and you are there), and Alaska where a friend talked him into an add-on cruise that turned out to be the best cruise in his cruising life, due the sheer glory of the stops.

The heart of the talk came when Roger shared the special highs he has sought and experienced on board ships at precise times and places. For a description of these specials, the reader of this article will have to go to the Youtube video of the PCEC meeting of the 24th. It will be worth your time to do it.

In the meantime try a cruise … love it or hate it, it’s the best money value vacation ever.