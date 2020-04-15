The Odyssey (Part 2)

Well, I am settling into life in Caversham – I am not allowed to call it Reading according to the locals!

The same can be said of local government departments. I found it totally impossible to get a local GP to take me on as a temporary resident thus allowing me to get a prescription for the drugs I need for my blood pressure and cholesterol. If it had not been for a friend’s brother-in-law, who is a doctor near Oxford, I would have been completely buggered.

My only other choice would have been to go and sit in the local Casualty Department and wait to be seen. Surely there is no greater Petri Dish for COVID-19? I really did not want to do this as I used to work in an A&E department a thousand years ago and I cannot tell you of the numerous times doctors were stopped from treating a seriously ill patient because someone had the sniffles. In these present times, I would have felt guilty at wasting their valuable time.

This is where the staff at Boots (I will not tell you which branch it was as they may get into trouble) really stepped up. The doctor had written the same prescription for me that I have in Thailand but the drugs are called by a different name over here. Using complete common sense, they just ignored this and gave me what I needed even though, technically, they were breaking the law. I am so grateful to them.

Apart from that I am being a good boy and trying to adhere to the governments ‘Stay at Home’ guidelines. As those who know me will verify, I have never been one to emulate Sir Mo Farah so the streets of Reading and Caversham are quite safe from me getting in the way of those that do.

This means even more time at my friend’s place. Unfortunately, his library does not exactly rival the Bodleian so reading is somewhat limited, however, it is a better alternative to watching terrestrial UK television. I thought Thai TV was bad but you really need to watch channels like Horror TV to make you appreciate what we have with the likes of True.

Well, I did find myself talking to the microwave and toaster this morning…

We all agreed that things are getting bad. I didn’t mention anything to the washing machine as she puts a different spin on everything.

I didn’t say anything to the fridge as he is acting cold and distant. In the end the iron straightened me out as she said everything will be fine, no situation is too pressing.

The vacuum was very unsympathetic… told me to just suck it up, but the fan was more optimistic and hoped it would all soon blow over…

The toilet looked a bit flushed when I asked its opinion and didn’t say anything except thanking me for my contribution but the door knob told me to get a grip.

The front door said I was unhinged and so the curtains told me to … yes, you guessed it…pull myself together.

