Pattaya siren weaves and sings woeful tales at PCEC

Rose (Shayachon R.) and her daughter Swan sang songs together and separately at the Sunday morning PCEC club meeting last week. But not right away. Rose first introduced herself and rolled through a litany of jobs she has held and families she has had.

Raised in what Rose called a conservative home as the oldest of five siblings to a high ranking officer in the police force from the Northern Provinces, she was allowed to wander the world very naive to the dangers of it.

Rose’s degree was in nursing, she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1989. Since the starting salary for nurses was only 3750 baht per month, she was forced to work evenings in the bar scene, singing to make ends meet. She was obliged to work for four years in nursing to pay back her education funding which was offered for free.

It was in the bar scene where she met and married an English man and with him moved to Pattaya to start and run a scuba diving establishment. When she divorced him, she left the scuba business for good and proceeded to hold many additional positions. She offered no kind words for her first husband.

After nursing and scuba diving, Rose did language training in English, organized singing gigs, did document translation and legal team coordination, worked as interpreter in court, did presentations on radio (96 FM), acted as MC for numerous organizations, was a condo manager and of course has done singing in entertainment ‘formats’. She has lived a varied life. She will soon be on the radio again; this time 95 FM.

A second family was started with an American man named Andre, with whom she gave birth to her only child, Swan. Now that Rose is a single mom, Swan is the most important person in her life.

Andre was plagued with numerous physical problems including a stroke, a heart attack and seizures. It was a difficult time in Rose’s life and at one point in the hospital a doctor gave Andre only two days to live. Rose, having none of it, nursed Andre back to a state in which he could leave the hospital. She insists that what saved him were Centrum vitamins and many Chinese foot massages which she administered herself.

During this time Rose’s finances were rocked when she paid out millions of baht to a woman she thought was the owner of the building in which she had established a business. After many expensive alterations, the real owner came in one day and asked Rose what she was doing in his building. Meanwhile, the original renter, and scammer, had run off with the dough. Rose now looks back at her conservative upbringing as failing to prepare her for such an evil world.

After rambling on about her husband’s further health issues and his trip back to America, Rose again promoted Centrum and natural medications as being better and more effective than doctors and hospitals.

Rose also slipped in a plug for crypto-currency, showing receipts of her promised big payoffs she had received and encouraging PCEC members to jump on the bandwagon.

Finally she and her daughter sang a couple of songs each.

Swan did a nice job on ‘The Show’ but stumbled somewhat on a more difficult song ‘When you were my man’: the range was just too much for her young voice.

Rose finally sang two songs ‘This is My Life’, sung quite defiantly, and a better number for her, ‘Over the Rainbow”.

The performance ended with more duetting with a man named Chris.