Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya shows support for Pattaya Orphanage

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Denis Thouvard (4th right), Area General Manager helped raise and present THB 34,336.75 to Rev. Fr. Michael Weera Phangrak (4th left), President of Pattaya Orphanage to show their support and host dinner for orphan children. The contribution was raised as a part of the Christmas Tree Lighting 2019 and the resort’s 10 years Anniversary. Support for the charity by Taking photo with Santa THB 100, Ornament to decorate Christmas tree THB 100 and Christmas dessert painting THB 100.







