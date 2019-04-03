AustCham Thailand hosts chamber meeting

By
Dr. Iain Corness
-
0
82
AustCham Executive Director Brendan Cunningham (center, left) and Dr. Iain Corness (center, right) representing sponsor Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, take the stage with sponsors and honored guests.
Despite the disappointment of the Australian Ambassador being unable to attend, 150 AustCham members and friends met and mingled at Pattaya’s Mytt Beach Hotel March 15 for their Eastern Seaboard Sundowners.

Brendan Cunningham, Executive Director AustCham welcomed everyone, beginning with a pre-event introduction of “Innovation Motor Sport,” run by two Aussies Michael Freeman and Ross Holder.

(From left) Tim Nelson and Allan Riddell smile for the camera.
After a vigorous Q&A session the audience moved to the MYTT Ballroom, where another welcome was given by Brendan Cunningham followed by a brief info session given by Dr. Iain Corness, consultant to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya who made himself available, along with three of the staff (Tanya, Janya and Sandy), to answer the many questions.

The AustCham representatives were on hand to create business partners in the organizations. The event brought together executives from the media, ecommerce, export, property and manufacturing industries for some classic networking night activities.

It gave the executives a chance to exchange experiences and offer opportunities as well as get to know each other better for the future.

The Aussie friendliness was present and a party atmosphere prevailed, including the traditional lucky draw.

The Combined Chamber events are held monthly with the chambers taking it in turn to be host.

Dr. Iain Corness, representing sponsor Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, welcomes guests and chats up the audience with his Aussie wit.
Dr. Bo and a hospital trainee mind the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya booth.
Good thing Wallapha Sawasdikool (left), Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Deputy Head of the International Marketing Department, and Janya Rattanaliam (right), Head of the BPH International Marketing Department work at a hospital for their smiles can melt hearts.
Su Kukarja (left) from Pattaya Mail shares a fun moment with Yanisa Ninlawong, General Manager of ANCA Thailand.
Old friends BCCT Vice-Chairman Simon Matthews (left) and AustCham Executive Director Brendan Cunningham talk over a brew.
Chotika Chatjaroen (left) from NMT International and Anja Heck from Skywave Technologies brighten the evening with their wit and pulchritude.
This table was in the running for having the most fun.
Businesspeople listen intently to Dr. Iain Corness (not shown) during his presentation.
