AustCham Thailand hosts chamber meeting

Despite the disappointment of the Australian Ambassador being unable to attend, 150 AustCham members and friends met and mingled at Pattaya’s Mytt Beach Hotel March 15 for their Eastern Seaboard Sundowners.

Brendan Cunningham, Executive Director AustCham welcomed everyone, beginning with a pre-event introduction of “Innovation Motor Sport,” run by two Aussies Michael Freeman and Ross Holder.

After a vigorous Q&A session the audience moved to the MYTT Ballroom, where another welcome was given by Brendan Cunningham followed by a brief info session given by Dr. Iain Corness, consultant to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya who made himself available, along with three of the staff (Tanya, Janya and Sandy), to answer the many questions.

The AustCham representatives were on hand to create business partners in the organizations. The event brought together executives from the media, ecommerce, export, property and manufacturing industries for some classic networking night activities.

It gave the executives a chance to exchange experiences and offer opportunities as well as get to know each other better for the future.

The Aussie friendliness was present and a party atmosphere prevailed, including the traditional lucky draw.

The Combined Chamber events are held monthly with the chambers taking it in turn to be host.