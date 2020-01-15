Once again it’s that time of the year, the 23rd annual Burapa Bike Week is fast approaching and things at the site are already taking form.

There is a row of tents for the workers to rest their weary heads after a day spent toiling in the sun making this year’s event, bigger, better, harder and faster!



Loading…



The list of bands playing on both the Kings Stage and the Rock Stage come from countries like Greece, Sweden, the UK and the USA, the Maldives, Malaysia, and of course, Thailand. So far 26+ bands are scheduled to perform and though many of them are returnees, there are new acts as well.

This year the crowds will be treated to a special guest performer, Mr. Charlie Brechtel, he of Sturgis and the world famous Buffalo Chip Bar fame, along with his blues band will be performing on Sunday February 16th.

Local event organizers predict that over the four day period upwards of 60,000 locals and visitors are expected to be in attendance from Thursday, February 13th through Sunday, February 16th, and they are busily making sure that there are tons of things to keep everybody entertained and happy.

Hundreds of local and foreign Motorcycle Clubs representing all over the world are planning to attend, making it is a good time to catch up with friends we haven’t seen in quite some time, as well as a good time to make new friends.

There will be literally untold numbers of food and drink stalls offering up local and foreign cuisines, many stalls offering up handmade and made to order leather goods, Motorcycle Club shirts for everyone in the family, as well as handmade jewelry stalls and the like.

One of the highlights of the event will be the long awaited and much anticipated first and only premier screening of the movie Burapa – “Bikers of the East”, to be shown on the big screen at the upper King’s stage. Don’t be late for this one, start time is 18:00 hrs.

This year, through a lot of hard work by the dedication of the management, Major Event Sponsors will be represented, including New Nordic, Yamaha, Triumph, Chang Beer, Police Brand with their stylish and popular accessories, Moon Eye, and no Pattaya major event would be complete without the world famous ladies of Hooters! They will be bringing a mechanical bull ride, amongst other things, guaranteed to keep the throngs of visitors entertained just at their area.

Events include stunt airplane shows, cowboy and motorcycle shows, a classic car show, and a custom motorcycle competition for the most popular bike.

As if this wasn’t enough, there will also be off road dirt bike skill shows going on throughout the days.

An ‘over-view’ or preview meeting will be held on Friday 31st of January at the airplane parked outside of Terminal 21 at 17:00 hrs.

Scheduled to attend are local dignitaries, representatives of Pattaya City Hall, V.I.P.’s, and representatives of Burapa Bike Week Motorcycle Clubs, open to all and it promises to be an informative meeting for everyone.

There is still heaps of work to do and a very short time to do it for this, the premier Motorcycle Club gathering in all of Asia.

See you there!