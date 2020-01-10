Garden International School – Open Morning (22.01.20)

By Dinah Hawtree
182

Wednesday 22 January 2020 – 9.30 am – 11.30 am
Registration & Refreshments from 9 am

We are delighted to invite you to our Open Morning. On Wednesday the 22nd of January, we are hosting an open morning for prospective parents and students. Come and discover why Garden International School (GIS) is a truly international school of choice. You can either follow the details on the flyer or register at: http://www.gardenrayong.com/open-day/

We are the only school on the Eastern Seaboard fully accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS).

Our IGCSE and IB diplomas results are far above the world average.

Scholarships are also available.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!

www.gardenrayong.com – Ph: 038 030 808, 081 859 6460

Our green and leafy campus provides an idyllic setting for your child’s education.
At GIS we encourage your child to play for enjoyment along with developing his/her skills.
Students who frequently and actively participate in the Arts have been shown to be more academically engaged.
We believe that children learn best when they feel safe and happy, and when learning is also fun.

