Bromsgrove Prospective Parent Meeting in Chonburi 2019

Bromsgrove International School Thailand (BIST) will host a prospective parent meeting on Saturday 8 June 2019 at Centara Grand Mirage Hotel. We are a leading British international school with boarding facilities, located in Eastern Bangkok. We are affiliated with the prestigious Bromsgrove School in England (one of the most highly regarded and oldest co-educational boarding and day schools in the UK, established in 1553.)

In this meeting, we will discuss why our holistic approach to education at BIST ensures that Bromsgrove students are ready for the ever changing, and dynamic world that lies ahead of them once they graduated. Headmaster and CEO, Dr Dan Moore, will present on BIST’s academic programmes, university pathways, our enrichment curriculum, and our world class residential boarding provision (which is fully compliant with the Boarding Schools Association (BSA) standards from the UK). Prospective parents and guardians in Chonburi, who are interested in exploring an international school education for their children will learn about how BIST can fully support students to be successful in our ever changing and world. Please see agenda below for more information.

09:30 – 10:00 Registration

10:00 – 11:30 Welcome speech and discussion of the topic “How International Schools optimise children’s development and prepare young people for the 21st Century workplace” by Dr Dan Moore, Headmaster and CEO, Bromsgrove International School Thailand

11:30 – 12:00 Q & A session

12:00 – 12:30 Lunch

If you are interested in joining this meeting, kindly send your confirmation to [email protected] or call +66 (0)2-989-4873 (contact Jeeranut or Bow – Marketing) within Thursday 6 June 2019.