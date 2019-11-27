Odds and Ends – November 29, 2019 – December 12, 2019

Lobsterman rescues deer trapped

in water off Maine coast

Harrington, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobsterman hauled in an unusual catch 5 miles off the coast — a live deer. Ren Dorr says he was setting traps when he saw a young deer Monday morning. He says the deer had given up swimming and was being carried farther offshore. He and his crew hauled the 100-pound buck aboard. Having a wild animal in a confined space could be trouble. But Dorr told the Bangor Daily News that the deer was so tuckered out that he “laid right down like a dog.” He says it took a half-hour to return to Harrington, where the deer was set free. Dorr says that he has seen deer swimming before but that this was different. He says that if he and his crew hadn’t intervened, the deer would have been “a goner.”

California deputies help dumpster-diving bear escape

Kings Beach, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Northern California have helped a massive dumpster-diving bear get out of a sticky situation. Placer County sheriff’s deputies found the bear trapped Monday in a locked trash bin in Kings Beach, on Lake Tahoe’s northern shore. Video the agency posted to Facebook shows a deputy shining a flashlight on the dumpster and the bear suddenly popping its head out. As the startled deputy jumps back, others laugh and say “whoa!” They recognize it as the bear they’ve dubbed “T-Shirt” for a patch of white fur on its chest. The agency says the animal has had run-ins with deputies before. They unlock the dumpster from a distance and fling open one of the doors. The bear was stuck in a smaller opening in the top of one of the doors, but eventually drops down, pushes it open and lumbers out.

Rescue: ‘Unicorn’ puppy doesn’t notice ‘tail’ growth on head

Jackson, Mo. (AP) — A rescued puppy is attracting a lot of attention because of his resemblance to a unicorn. The nearly 10-week-old puppy, named Narwhal, has a tail-like appendage growing from his forehead. Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac’s Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs. Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen says Narwhal doesn’t notice the extra tail and is otherwise a happy, healthy puppy. Although it looks like a tail, Narwhal cannot wag it. Steffen says the rescue group has been flooded with requests from people wanting to adopt Narwhal since his picture hit social media. But he’ll remain at Mac’s Mission so his caretakers can be sure the tail doesn’t grow out of proportion to his face and cause him problems.

S. Carolina man: McDonald’s sweet tea came with weed inside

Hilton Head, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side. The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon. Brown now believes “extra lemon” was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was “high as a kite.” Brown says he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn’t specify which McDonald’s Brown had gone to. A representative for McDonald’s said the company is “fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim.”