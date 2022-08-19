Workability Asia Conference in Pattaya Aug. 25-27

Technology, disaster, epidemic, war and international politics – and their impacts on people with disabilities – will be the focus of the Workability Asia Conference at the Mahatai Pattaya Convention Center Aug 25-27.

Hosted by the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities, the conference this year carries the theme “Jobs and Employment of People with Disabilities in a Disruptive World.”







Workability Asia is a network of organizations that provide work and employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Asia.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired an Aug. 19 planning meeting for the conference with Samrit Chapirom, a Redemptorist Foundation board member.







The conference will include seminars on employment with participants from 12 countries. The foundation-run Mahatai center has a 400-person capacity with parking for 300 vehicles.

































