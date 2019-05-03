Weeds, trash tarnish new Nongprue park project

Nongprue residents complained about weeds and garbage on the edge of Charknok Reservoir, saying the sight will put off tourists to the new park.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit acknowledged that about 10 rai of land surrounding the lake are overgrown and strewn with both garbage and sewage.

The subdistrict already received 59 million baht from the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration to build a new public park at the reservoir, but Mai said he also needs the Royal Irrigation Department to take care of the water source itself.

In the meantime, Nongprue will clean up trash in the area and post patrol officers to prevent illicit dumping.