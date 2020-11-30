Wat Chaimongkol chants for King Rama IX Saturdays through Dec. 20

Pattaya’s Chaimongkol Temple continued to memorialize HM the late King Rama IX with Saturday chanting ceremonies that will run past his Dec. 5 birthday.







Chonburi Deputy Gov. Naris Niramaiwong opened the ceremony and chanting of holy stanzas at the South Pattaya wat with Abbot Rachasansophon leading monks from temples across Banglamung District in the prayers.

The order to chant for HM King Bhumibol on Saturdays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20 came from the national Buddhism office.

The chanting, which also honors HM King Rama X, have drawn good crowds to the temple and are expected to be most popular on what would have been HM King Bhumibol’s birthday on Father’s Day. The chanting begins at 9:30 a.m.

