Village chief vows all-out assault on ‘protected’ illegal Najomtien beach bar

A Najomtien village chief is vowing to shut down a renegade mobile-bar operator from taking over the beach once and for all.

Udom Suwanmana, headman for Moo 1 village, said for more than a year an unidentified man has parked his minivan on the beach opposite the Sud Ket Talay Pao restaurant, put out tables and served alcoholic beverages without a license, drawing a crowd of young undesirables to the area every night.

Despite being shut down and fined many times, the bar operator has repeatedly returned and flagrantly taken over the beach. He parks on the sand, strings up lights, plays loud music, sets up tables only a meter from the waterline, and rearranges large rocks around his business to block water from rushing in.







During the day, he leaves the tables piled up on a nearby breakwater and covers them with a tarp, with no fear of the law, Udom said.

Beach users, local businesses and residents have all complained that the mobile bar ruins the beach environment, but somehow he has been allowed to carry on with his illegal business, Udom added, hinting at government or police corruption.

Udom vowed to take the matter to the Najomtien Subdistrict and Sattahip District offices, Najomtien Police Station and Marine Department and whatever other agency is needed to cut through the protections the bar operator appears to have and shut him down for good.











