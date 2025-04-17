Thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in Pattaya across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for hot weather combined with thunderstorms and strong winds in upper Thailand. Rainfall is also expected to increase across southern regions. Residents are urged to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities amid the Songkran festivities.

According to the 24-hour weather forecast, temperatures across upper Thailand—including Bangkok, surrounding provinces, and the northern region—will continue to rise. However, scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some areas, with occasional lightning strikes. People living in these regions are advised to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Caution is especially urged for those celebrating Songkran outdoors.







The Meteorological Department attributes this unstable weather to a weakening moderate high-pressure system from China over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, combined with southeasterly winds covering upper Thailand.

Farmers are advised to prepare for possible damage to crops and livestock caused by the changing weather. Meanwhile, residents across all regions should take care of their health during this fluctuation in temperatures.

In the South, rainfall will increase due to stronger southeasterly winds over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand. Waves could reach over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are strongly advised to avoid sailing in storm-prone zones.



North: Hot conditions with thunderstorms and gusty winds in 10% of the area, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Highs between 34–39°C.

Northeast: Hot with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds in 20% of the area, including Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, and Si Sa Ket.

Central: Hot with storms in 30% of the area, affecting Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and others. Highs up to 37°C.



East: 40% chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds in provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, and Rayong. Sea waves may rise above 2 meters in stormy zones.

South (East Coast): Heavy rain and thunderstorms in 70% of the area, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla.

South (West Coast): 60% chance of storms and heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.





Pattaya Weather Forecast:

Pattaya and surrounding areas will experience hot weather with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to range from 26°C to 35°C. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10–20 km/h. Residents and tourists are advised to monitor weather updates and avoid beach and outdoor activities during stormy periods.



























