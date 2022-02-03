Thief steals 206,000 baht in gold from Phanat Nikhom shop

By Pattaya Mail
0
275
A Thai man in his 30s feigned interest in three necklaces, then grabbed the 206,000-baht in chains and ran out the door.

Chonburi police are hunting a man who stole more than 200,000 baht in jewelry from a Phanat Nikhom gold shop.

Sunitta Imsuwanruthai, a clerk at Yaowarat Gold in the Lotus’s department store, said the Thai man in his 30s feigned interest in three necklaces, weighing 1-, 2- and 3-baht-weight. He suddenly grabbed the 206,000-baht in chains from the counter and ran out the door.

Phuwanat Natungmon, a 49-year-old watch salesman at the shop, ran after the bandit and shouted for help, but the thief escaped on a Honda Wave parked outside the mall.


Security cameras caught this image of the thief escaping the crime scene.



Yaowarat Gold shop clerk Sunitta Imsuwanruthai informs police about what happened.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR