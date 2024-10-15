The Riviera Malibu Residences: Redefining Luxury Living in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As construction progresses on the 6th floor of The Riviera Malibu Residences, excitement builds around this luxurious development, poised to redefine high-rise living in Pattaya. Designed to embody the essence of the Hollywood lifestyle, The Riviera Malibu seamlessly integrates modern luxury with the vibrant culture of Thailand.









Nestled in the desirable Soi 5 Pratumnak area, The Riviera Malibu offers residents a taste of the glamorous life, elevating everyday living to extraordinary heights. This project stands as a testament to The Riviera Group’s reputation as the Eastern Seaboard’s leading high-rise luxury developer. With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, the group has earned numerous awards for its exceptional real estate offerings.

“Our mission is to create spaces that not only provide luxury but also enhance the quality of life for our residents,” says Winston Gale, CEO of The Riviera Group. “The Riviera Malibu is designed for those who seek to live life famously, with every detail meticulously crafted to ensure an unparalleled living experience.”

Among the standout features of The Riviera Malibu is the breathtaking penthouse, which has already captured attention with its stunning design and private swimming pool, offering a unique retreat in the sky. The Riviera Group aims to infuse the essence of a house into a condominium, elevating both comfort and joy for residents.







The interior design reflects modern simplicity combined with timeless elements, harmoniously blending Modern Luxury, Modern Classic, and Modern Contemporary styles. Each space is thoughtfully designed to reveal intriguing details, encouraging exploration and appreciation of the artful aesthetics.

With only 6 units left, potential homeowners are encouraged to visit the showroom, open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here, interested buyers can explore options that include homes with private gardens or swimming pools, further enhancing their living experience. The rooftop amenities, featuring Sky Gardens and a Sky Home Pool, provide residents an oasis to unwind, complete with breathtaking views of Pattaya’s skyline.

The Riviera Malibu Residences is the 6th project in The Riviera Group’s portfolio, showcasing the developer’s unwavering dedication to exceptional design and premium facilities. As one of Pattaya’s premier real estate developments, it sets a new standard for luxury living.

With construction ongoing and an array of features promising a life of elegance and tranquillity, The Riviera Malibu is poised to make a lasting impact on the Pattaya real estate market. To learn more or inquire about remaining units, prospective buyers can reach out by calling 087-499-6551, 098-989-1324, or 092-299-6569, or connect via Line @RivieraGroup.





































