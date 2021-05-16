The Riviera Group distributes food to needy communities in Pattaya

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the unbearable economic hardship it causes, are causing tremendous suffering both mentally and physically to millions of people in Thailand.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs and have absolutely no income to care for their families. Throughout last year and into this year, many benevolent organisations in the public and private sectors have reached out to help as many needy people as they possibly could.

One of these benevolent private organisations is The Riviera Group who have regularly organised food distribution missions to help alleviate the plight of the impoverished people living in the Pattaya communities.

On May 12, Sukanya Gale, Project Director of the Riviera Group, her management team and staff from their six projects in Pattaya departed from the Riviera Monaco in a convoy bearing 600 sets of dried food and necessities. They headed for low-income communities and construction labourers’ camps, where they distributed the much-needed supplies to the residents and their children.





























