Thailand produced AstraZeneca vaccine pass inspection, on schedule for delivery

The Department of Medical Sciences has tested and cleared several batches of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine from Siam Bioscience, with samples from five more batches still being inspected.

As Thai people wait for the first batch of locally made AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered as promised in June, the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) revealed it has already received samples from local manufacturer Siam Bioscience for quality assurance tests.







The DMS Director General, Dr Supakit Sirilak announced today that the department has inspected and certified nine batches of AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Siam Biosciences, consisting of test batches and production batches.

He said the department has also received samples of five more batches from the manufacturer, which are being inspected in a process that normally takes three days.





Dr Supakit said the DMS has no information regarding how many doses of vaccine have already been manufactured by Siam Bioscience based on the samples received, however he expects the earlier batches should yield around 1-2 million doses per batch, with the yield increasing to 2.5-3 million doses in later batches once the manufacturer gains more expertise.

The DMS chief said the department has no information on when the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered, mentioning the AstraZeneca's statement that the company will be delivering the first shipment in June as planned. (NNT)
























