Thailand New Year’s events cancellation adds more holidays in next year’s calendar

By Pattaya Mail
The Thai government is looking at adding holidays to next year’s calendar to compensate for lost revenue, and encourage leisure travel. (File photo – Boom Boom Cash band at Pattaya Music Festival Dec 11-12, 2020)

Following the suspension of New Year’s events in Pattaya, Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Kanchanaburi due to COVID-19 concerns, the government has begun looking into adding holidays next year to compensate for lost revenue, and encourage leisure travel.




Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, said that the Cabinet has asked agencies relevant to tourism in the public and private sectors to consider ad-hoc holidays and extending long weekends as a form of economic stimulus, citing increased opportunities for tourism having aided this year’s economy.

Pattaya Music Festival held on Dec 11-12 on Pattaya and Jomtien beaches was recorded as a successful event as it had drawn huge number of visitors to town, filled up hotel rooms, and praised with high standard Covid-19 control measures for public.


He noted however, that any such decisions would not go to Cabinet until the COVID-19 situation is properly assessed, assuring the public nonetheless that any special days off would be announced well in advance to allow businesses to prepare.

Regional holidays, such as those observed in the three southernmost provinces or those specific to the north, are also to be factored in to decision-making. (NNT)





