Thai sailor commits suicide over missing cash

A cargo ship crewman died after apparently committing suicide in his car in Sriracha.

Paitoon Saicharoen, 43, was found by his son sitting in his Toyota Yaris outside his home in Golden Town Village Oct. 4. The engine was still running and a barbecue grill was found in on the passenger-side floor. He had been dead of carbon monoxide poisoning for at least four hours.







Wife DuangrudeeSaicharoen, 31, said her husband had been very distressed after 300,000 baht he had in his car disappeared during a recent road accident.











