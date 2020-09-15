Thai navy pledges continued support for Sattahip woman in sailor’s car wreck

The commander of Sattahip’s Air and Coastal Defense Command promised continued support for a young woman severely injured by a navy sailor who crashed into her motorbike in August.







Rear Adm. Uthai Chewasutti visited Krittayakorn Jia, 18, who remains at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center following the Aug. 7 accident in which Petty Officer 1st Class Chawarit Wongsamrn crashed into two motorbikes broken down on the side of the road at Eakthani Market in Plutaluang.









While four others since have been discharged from the hospital, Krittayakorn suffered a broken pelvis, broken jaw, skull fracture, and torn ear.

She has endured several operations and is in continuous physical therapy.

Krittayakorn hopes to be discharged soon and Uthai said the navy will continue to cover expenses and care until she can get back to a normal life.











