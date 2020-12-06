Thai Marine Department demolishes encroaching sheds on Ban Amphur Beach

The Marine Department demolished 18 structures intruding on Ban Amphur Beach.

Department regional Director Eakarach Kantaro led a team of Najomtien Subdistrict engineers to the shoreline with heavy equipment Dec. 5 to tear down wooden sheds and buildings encroaching on public land and water.







Demolition orders had been issued Nov. 4, but the property owners did not comply, although most moved out.

The sheds had been built by local residents to store fishing equipment and to relax. The operation took about six hours.







