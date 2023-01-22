Sriracha “Tuk-Tuk” drivers protest over compulsory insurance confusion

More than 100 “Tuk-Tuk” drivers protested in Sriracha out of confusion over what insurance they actually need.

The motorized-tricycle drivers handed a letter to the Chonburi Land Transport Department complaining about third-class insurance now costing 5,000 baht a year when renewing compulsory insurance and taxes.

Former Sriracha MP Kwanlert Panitchmart, after conferring with transport officials, told the drivers there had been a miscommunication. In fact, third-class insurance is voluntary, not mandatory.







The Land Transport Department said transport services not on fixed routes carrying more than seven or eight people must have a public-transport license and normal car insurance.

Kwanlert told the drivers that anyone who is told they must purchase the more-expensive insurance should contact him.

































