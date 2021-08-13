South Pattaya neighbors still moaning about homeless

Soi Khopai Community continues to complain about homeless people camping in their South Pattaya neighborhood, but this time one of the indigents was beaten.

The unidentified woman was living with a drunk man on the street when Pattaya neighborhood Vice President Nikom Sangkaew and workers from Pattaya City Hall found them.







It’s unknown who beat the woman, but she was taken to a friend’s house on Thepprasit Road.

Nikom, who also is an advisor to Pattaya’s mayor, was called in to review the homeless problem on Soi Khopai, where neighbors have been complaining for weeks.



On July 27, Nikom investigated reports of homeless people pitching tents in the street, which could lead to accidents.

Resident Pirom Klumsung said some of the vagrants caused problems in the neighborhood and dirtied the soi with garbage. She also thought they could be a source of Covid-19. Besides, Pirom moaned, the tents blocked the entrance to Yai Lao Village.

City workers tore down the tents. They did not disclose how they cared for the homeless people who lived in them.



































