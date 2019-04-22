Songkran comes to frantic end in Pattaya

Songkran came to its end in Pattaya with packed streets and a nod to tradition.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh got things started at 7:30 a.m. April 19 at Chaimongkol Temple where a morning meal was offered to monks and certificates presented to honored senior citizens.

The public bathed Buddha statues with holy water and sprinkled water on the elderly’s hands to bless them for the coming Thai New Year. There were also cultural performances, dancing and games including tug of war and oily-post climbing.

Then came the main event – “wan lai” – with extreme water fights across the city.

All main roads into and through Pattaya were clogged with people tossing buckets of water, shooting water guns and throwing powder, despite the prohibitions on it by city hall.

Vendors sold drinks and ice cream as temperatures soared.

At Pattaya Beach, tens of thousands took a break to pour holy water on a Buddha statue for prosperity and watch as the city’s Songkran parade crawled through.