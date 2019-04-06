Soi Buakhao pump installation ends May 22

Traffic delays caused by construction will continue for another month on Soi Buakhao as workers install new pumps, flood basin and electric transformer.

Contractor Proper Solution Co. began working on the reinforced-concrete flood culvert in November. Two pumps also are being installed, along with a transformer and electric meter.

Jirawat Plukjai, president of the Chumsai Community, said the project plan had to be changed because workers hit groundwater about four meters deep. So the basin is now being made wider instead of deeper.

Central Pattaya residents have complained about Soi Buakhao frequently being closed during construction, something that’s not about to change. The project is slated to run through May 22.