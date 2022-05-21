Sales of alcoholic beverages banned during Pattaya, Bangkok elections until 6 PM on Sunday

The sale, purchase and distribution of alcoholic drinks are prohibited until 6 PM on Sunday (22 May) in Bangkok and Pattaya, as voters in both cities head to the polls to elect their next mayor.

According to Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaengek, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, election campaigning is also prohibited until 5 PM on Sunday and violators can face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.



He added that while there have been no reports indicating potential violence, more than 16,000 police will still be deployed to provide security at nearly 7,000 polling units throughout the capital.

Rapid deployment units near polling stations have also been set up to respond to any incidents while teams will secure the transportation of ballot boxes.(NNT)













































