Russian woman in running outfits found wounded at Map Prachan reservoir near Pattaya

A Russian woman sought help after being injured at the Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district last night.

At 9.30pm on May 18, police rescued the 38-year-old woman who suffered a cut in her head, bruises in her neck and scrapes on her body. The woman in her running outfits was rushed to Bang Lamung Hospital.



Police found a 10-meter-long trail of the victim’s blood from a road to the reservoir to a local forest. Her running shoes and mobile phone were also in the scene.

Kosol Chomchuen, 36, who helped the Russian woman, said he saw her walking with bleeding wounds from the area while he was driving his vehicle back home. He pulled over to help her and called police. (TNA)















































