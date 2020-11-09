Russian expat assaulted by Pattaya protest organizer

A small anti-government demonstration in Jomtien Beach turned violent Sunday night when a protest organizer head-butted a Russian expat who reportedly injected his own opinion into the debate.

Vladislav Timokin, 52, was assaulted by Narathiwat “Kane” Khamma, one of three leading activists behind the 6 p.m. rally on Jomtien Beach Road at the Dongtan Curve. Much of the incident was captured on video.







The demonstration featured speeches from long-time democracy activists Sirawith “Ja New” Serithiwat and Wanchalerm Kunsen. About 30 Thais and foreigners looked on as the activists repeated the pro-democracy movement’s demand for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, for the constitution to be amended, and for the monarchy to be reformed.

It was at that point that Timokin, accompanied by his Thai wife and their daughter, approached the protest leaders and said something. That part of the incident was not captured on video, but it obviously upset Narathiwat, who began screaming and cursing at the Russian, telling him to go back to his home country and other obscenities.

The Russian backed off, saying he didn’t want trouble, but Narathiwat put an exclamation on his thoughts with a quick head-butt to Timokin’s face, bloodying his nose and forehead.

Bystanders pulled Narathiwat back and the protest quickly dispersed when police arrived. Both Timokin and Narathiwat were brought to Pattaya Police Station and officials are expected to provide the media with an update today.











