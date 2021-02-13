Richmond’s Free Food Friday continues

This was our 7th Friday in a row. The donations had dropped off so we had only made up 500 bags. Because of this, and there seemed more people than last week, we decided to give the children a bag of eggs instead of a bag of food.







The people came quickly and were gone quickly, everybody saying thank you, so glad to get some food to keep them going for a couple of days.

Times are hard and getting harder for everyone.

The Richmond family has kept the free food Friday going since 26th March 2020, with great support from all around the world.

We need to keep that support going now more than ever.























