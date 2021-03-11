Richmond free food Friday continues

We are still able to keep the free food going on a Friday, due to the fantastic support from people in Thailand and all round the world. The donations have dropped, so we are only able to give away 300 bags, on Friday 12th March.



Meanwhile, we are coming up to our one year anniversary on Friday 26th March which is truly amazing. We’ve planned a party to mark this day at Richmond Soi Welcome, beginning at 7 pm. Please come along.

We will keep free food Friday going as an event for as long as we can, so we can say thank you to Thailand for allowing us to live in your country these last 12 months.

The Orange shirt will be a symbol of what we did, and will carrying on doing to say thanks Thailand, we were so lucky to be in your country, and we will never forget.























