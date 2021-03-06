Richmond donates food for 10th Friday in a row

Richmond in Soi Welcome gave out 300 bags of free food to hungry Thai people on Friday 5th March.

The people are more desperate than ever, arriving to start the queue in oppressive heat from mid-day for the 3pm start.

We have been giving free food for almost a year. Thanks to people’s generosity with their donations and support, we have managed to keep it going. To date, 26,800 bags of free food have been given out since 26th March 2020.







Free food Friday is supported by a number of events. These events raise money so we can keep the free food going.

The next free food Friday at Richmond Soi Welcome will be on Friday 12th March, beginning at 3pm.











