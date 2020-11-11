Reopening Thailand to foreign tourists continues with the 14-day quarantine period

Thailand’s mandatory quarantine period remains at 14 days, affirmed Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Speaking about the case of the Hungarian foreign minister, who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangkok, Anutin said it is expectable and the ministry has effective screening system. It is likely that he had contracted the disease in the origin country.







Even though passengers are required to undergo Covid19 testing and travel with Fit to Fly certificates, many test positive for the virus during the quarantine.

The ministry will maintain the quarantine period at 14 days to allay concerns among the public, he added.

The authorities earlier discussed reduction of quarantine period to 10 days for businesspeople and tourists from low-risk countries.

Asked if the 14-day quarantine period will affect the reopening plan for foreign tourists, the minister said it is necessary to maintain it as the infections were found among foreign arrivals.

The safety of the people is the top priority, he added. (TNA)











