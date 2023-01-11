Reckless Pattaya contractor yanks road sign onto passing motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was severely injured when a reckless backhoe driver snagged an overhead wire and pulled down a directional signpost on her.

Yenjit Anchuen, 46, suffered hip and arm injuries in the Jan. 10 accident in front of Soi 12 on Jomtien Beach Road. She was transported to Pattaya Hospital.







Pattaya City Manager Pramote Tubtim, who responded to the incident, said the Italian-Thai Development Co.-owned backhoe was moving concrete columns as part of the city’s project to redevelop Jomtien Beach.

The backhoe’s arm hooked eclectic cables overhead and pulled down a six-meter steel signpost, falling on Yenjit’s Honda Airblade and sidecar, as well as another bike and car, damaging those.

Pramote said Italian-Thai is liable for the damage and injuries and will be forced to pay compensation.

































