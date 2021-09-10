Rayong Immigration deputy chief rear-ends Toyota, injuring 7

Six people were injured when the deputy chief of Rayong’s Immigration Office rear-ended a Toyota on Highway 7 in Huay Yai.

The front of Pol. Lt. Col. Thanathorn Nimmano’s black BMW was smashed and the officer injured his hand in the Sept. 9 wreck.







In the Toyota Yaris he hit, one middle-age man was severely hurt, needing CPR and intubation before being transported to the hospital. A 7-year-old boy also was trapped in the vehicle and rescuers had to pry open the door to free him.

The senior policeman claimed the Yaris slammed on its brakes and he had no time to stop.

Highway police said they would investigate and prosecute whoever was found responsible.







































