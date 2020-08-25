Rayong endeavors aviation, automotive industry and logistics metropolis goal

The Cabinet’s first mobile meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak is taking place in Rayong province in the eastern region, where the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet are meeting with villagers to express their support.







During this mobile Cabinet trip, the ministers will be reaching out to villagers and listening to their issues in order to provide timely and targeted help, while at the same time promoting economic development in the area.

Situated by the Gulf of Thailand in the eastern region, Rayong province has long been a strategic province in the country’s economy. It is one of the three provinces hosting the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with Chachoengsao and Chonburi being the others.







The EEC campaign aims to further upgrade the existing Eastern Seaboard economic region to attract investment in technologically advanced industries, such as the modern automotive industry, aviation and logistics, medical hub growth, robotics, digital industries, biofuel development, and biochemicals.

As part of the EEC plan, Rayong province is positioned to become a future Aviation Metropolis, with U-Tapao Pattaya International Airport to be developed into the third major international airport in addition to Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports serving the greater Bangkok area.

To achieve this optimistic goal, a project has been introduced to construct a high-speed railway connecting U-Tapao Pattaya airport with Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi, along with roads and sea port development.

These projects covering road, water, rail, and air transport will help strengthen Thailand as a regional logistics hub, and an important gateway to Asian economies. (NNT)











