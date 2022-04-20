Rao Rak Pattaya candidates meet with Jomtien Beach vendors, fishermen

Rao Rak Pattaya candidates in next month’s election listened to the problems of Jomtien Beach beachchair vendors and fishermen, promising to address their concerns if elected.

Mayoral candidate Poramet Ngampichet and a half-dozen city council hopefuls met with the beach vendors and Nared Sae Lee, chairman of the Jomtien fisherman’s group, April 16 to learn about the impacts to their livelihoods due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Nared said government disease-control restrictions cost fishermen income, making it difficult for families to support themselves. He said fishermen want Pattaya’s next mayor to rebuild the local economy.

Poramet promised to make beach vendors and fishermen a top priority.

“Solving problems regarding people’s living situation is something Rao Rak Pattaya chairman and former mayor Sonthaya Kunplome has done and we will continue doing it,” Poramet pledged.







The candidates also visited New Pattaya City (NPC) Village on Soi Chaiyapruek to meet with residents to canvass votes from the residents who came out of their homes to welcome him and his team, curious what he would do if elected mayor.

Matthew Aamlid, a resident in the village, told Poramet he was very impressed with the renovation of Jomtien Beach. He noted that NPC Village’s 50 homes were first built in the 1980s, before Jomtien Second Road existed and when Soi Chaiyapruek was just a dirt road.





Residents told the mayoral hopeful they want the no-stop yellow street markings outside the village repainted so cars that are stopped at the traffic lights will not block the entrance to the village.

One resident complained that music from the bar at the entrance of the village played very loud music late into the night. “The blaring music keeps our families awake. Many have young children who need their sleep, because they have to go to school early in the morning.”



They also asked the responsible people in city hall to round up the dozens of stray dogs in the village, saying the residents were scared to go near the animals, as they can become quite vicious.































