Why did the python cross the road? To block traffic in Pattaya.

Motorists weren’t laughing Jan. 7 when a meter-long snake decided to sun itself on the road outside Tantrarak School in Naklua, blocking both traffic lanes.

Pattaya animal-control officers were called to remove the relaxing reptile. They said winter months often see the cold-blooded animals find warm places like roads, engine blocks and homes to warm up in.