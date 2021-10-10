PSC, 300 Yards, St. Andrews donate survival bags near Pattaya

The Pattaya Sports Club, in cooperation with the 300 Yards Boutique Driving Range and St. Andrew’s International School, gave away 400 bags of food and supplies to help people in Pong Subdistrict.







Club President Stanley Rees and welfare chairwoman Noi Emerson joined executives from the driving range and school at the Oct. 9 donation event.



The survival bags contained rice, dried foods and necessities and were given to the poor and unemployed. Recipients included motorcycle-taxi drivers, laid-off bar staff, baht bus drivers and the homeless.







The event was carried out with full disease-prevention measures in place.



































































