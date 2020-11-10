Pro-democracy protester jailed for attack on Russian

Narathiwat “Ken” Khamma was jailed after head-butting a Russian tourist during a protest related confrontation on Jomtien Beach.

Vladislav Timokin, 52, was assaulted Nov. 8, during a political rally at the Dongtan Curve. Much of the incident was captured on video.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Timokin, accompanied by his Thai wife and their daughter, approached the protest leaders and said something. That part of the incident was not captured on video, but it obviously upset Narathiwat, who began screaming and cursing at the Russian, telling him to go back to his home country and other obscenities.

The Russian backed off, saying he didn’t want trouble, but Narathiwat put an exclamation on his thoughts with a quick head-butt to Timokin’s face, bloodying his nose and forehead.

Pattaya police superintendent, Pol. Col. Khemanit Pisamai said that officers tried to break them apart to avoid any physical clash, but failed.

Khemanit said Narathiwat “Ken” Khamma was brought to the Pattaya Beach Soi 9 police station and was detained for further investigation. The Russian was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The Free People’s Group protestors traveled to the police station demanding Ken to be released, but Khemanit refused, saying the case was severe enough to detain him since it was also committed in front of police officers without any respect to the law.

Loading…

A few hours later police set a 10,000 baht bail and let him go after it was paid.

Ken faces further charges once enough evidence is gathered and police obtain a detailed hospital report, Khemanit said.











