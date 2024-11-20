Power outage leads to serious crash between pickup truck and 18-wheeler in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police from Banglamung Station were alerted to a severe accident on By-Pass Road 36, heading towards Pattaya, near the Khamnan Hill area on November 19. A black Ford Ranger pickup truck collided with the rear of an 18-wheeler, leaving the driver seriously injured and trapped inside.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where they found the street lights out and the pickup truck severely damaged. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Uthen Phongpraphat, was trapped and suffered life-threatening injuries. It took rescuers almost 10 minutes to extract him using hydraulic cutters before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

The 18-wheeler, driven by 52-year-old Vichian Prasong, was found about 10 meters away, with visible damage to its rear. Vichian explained that the truck had been traveling from Rayong to Laem Chabang Port to deliver goods. He noticed the pickup truck approaching quickly on the darkened road before the collision occurred.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and the scene to determine the exact cause of the accident.



