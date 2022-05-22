Poramet Ngampichet leads in race for Pattaya mayor’s chair

Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) Party looks like the winner of the race to become the mayor of Pattaya as counting progressed 3 and a half hours after the ballot boxes were closed.

Only 50% of the 78,415 eligible Pattaya voters came out to vote today. The ballot stations were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for constituents to elect a new mayor and 24 city councilors.







Unofficial results from the Pattaya City Hall Public Relations Center at 8.25 p.m. showed Poramet Ngampichet leading with 14,590 votes, followed by Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn with 12,695 votes, Kittisak Ninwattanatochai with 8,826 votes and Sakchai Taengho bringing up the rear with 895 votes.

The final official results will be announced shortly.



























