Planning begins for Old Town Naklua attraction

Pattaya officials began mapping out the layout of the proposed Old Town Naklua concept, envisioned as the top-ranked seafood market in Southeast Asia.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired the Sept. 4 meeting at city hall with his deputies and department heads, as well as the unidentified consultant working on the project.







Old Town Naklua is planned to expand on the exiting new and old Naklua markets in a covered building spanning 11,543 sq. meters. A sizeable portion of the development will be a “green” zone with grass, trees and waterfront.

The complex will be decorated in a theme that exemplifies the history of Naklua and its traditional fishing industry.

Consultants estimated Old Town Naklua could generate three times the revenue of the current Naklua markets.

Officials now will consider the details and schedule for construction. No budget has been allocated for the project and no timeframe for its completion set.

































