Perfect weather for visitors in Pattaya; less rain, low tide, cool breeze on and off shore

Pattaya is experiencing another perfect weather for visitors to enjoy their holidays as the temperature drops in the morning with less rain while the waves are not very high. Boat trips to islands such as Koh Larn are becoming very popular among young groups and families.

Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Isolated rains mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter offshore.



During 5 – 10 May, scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rains. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-36 °C. Southeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1 – 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.







Across Thailand

The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea with isolated heavy rains for the South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers. The moderate high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea with less rain in the upper country. The low-pressure cell over the lower Bay of Bengal and the upper Andaman Sea will strengthen. It is expected to move to the upper Bay of Bengal during 6 – 8 May.









































