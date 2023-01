A man from Loei province died after being hit by a car while crossing Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

Paiboon Tongmo, 46, died at the scene of the 9 p.m. Jan. 18 accident near Banglamung Soi 12.

Sila Narinnok, the driver of the Rayong-registered Ford Everest that hit Paiboon, said he was driving in the right lane when Paiboon ran across the road. The 27-year-old said didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too late to stop.

The driver’s dash camera clearly recorded the incident.