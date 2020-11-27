PEA loses blame game, patches Sukhumvit pothole

After much finger-pointing, the Provincial Electricity Authority finally ended up being the agency to repair long-standing potholes on Sukhumvit Road.







A PEA contractor on Nov. 25 poured asphalt and leveled the road surface at Soi 40/2.

The meter-long section ran diagonally across Sukhumvit had subsided about two months ago, but neither Pattaya City Hall nor the PEA, which did roadwork in the area, took responsibility.

Meanwhile, the hole continued to deepen, contributing to numerous accidents, especially among motorcycle drivers and at night, as street lights along that section of highway also are broken.









