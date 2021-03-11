PBTA boss claims quarantine pushed million tourists to other countries

A Pattaya business leader claimed more than a million Russians, Brits and Americans wanted to come to Thailand but switched destinations because of the kingdom’s 14-day quarantine requirement.



Speaking after meeting with top Tourism Authority of Thailand officials at the Amari Pattaya March 9, Ekasit Ngampichet, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, urged the government to adopt a vaccine passport to allow tourists vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip quarantine.







At the same time, he said the government must vaccinate all Thais working in the tourism industry.

Ekasit was attending an event for the launch of The MICE Connect platform, an online marketplace for bookers and buyers of meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions.





















