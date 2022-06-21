Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden to grow marijuana

Along with its orchids and rare flowers, Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden soon will be growing marijuana.

The tourist attraction signed a research agreement June 20 with Burapha University and CBD Siam Hemp Co. to explore the medical uses of cannabis and hemp.







Burapa President Watcharin Kasalak, Nong Nooch Director Kampol Tansacha and Nititham Pongthanakul, managing director for CBD Siam Hemp announced the park will plant 42 species of cannabis in an outside garden.



Under the agreement, Nong Nooch and CBD Siam Hemp will supply personnel, raw materials, herbal plants, equipment and accommodations for students of the faculties of Allied Health Sciences and Abhaibhubejr Thai Traditional Medicine who will study and research about benefits of cannabis and hemp to make medicines.



































