Pattaya’s Dr. Penguin & Dutch expats tour CPDC

A celebrity magician joined a group of Dutch expats in a visit to Pattaya’s Child Protection and Development Center to check out the kids’ artwork and farm, with an eye toward lending support.

Chedly Saheb-Ettaba, better known as “Dr. Penguin”, and the expats were greeted April 30 by Human Help Network Thailand Foundation Director Radchada Chomjinda.







She showed the group the decoupage items made by the children, including bags, baskets, hats and souvenirs, each uniquely designed from the kids’ imagination.

They toured the CPDC’s 350-sq.-meter farm, which includes two fish ponds with 50,000 Julien’s golden carp, as well as ducks, hens, and pigs, plus 100,000 crickets. There are also mushroom and vegetable plots.

The farm helps support the CPDC, supplying both food and products to sell to raise money. But the shelter still needs financial support for animal feed, plant seeds and other supplies.

Dr. Penguin performed a magic show for the children to wrap up the visit, and the expats left with ideas on how they can support the CPDC’s mission.















