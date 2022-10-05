Pattaya warned of heavy rains and flash floods this week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During Oct 5 – 9, Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains throughout the period. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1 – 2meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 28-34 °C.

















































